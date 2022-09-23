Family still searching for Alberta man missing for almost 2 decades
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police and family are still searching for an Alberta man who hasn’t been seen in 19 years.
William (Billy) Jay Sharphead was last heard from in September 2003.
He would be 54 now.
When he went missing he was known to travel between Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Edmonton.
Sharphead is described as having a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, 5’7” tall, with a slim build.
An age progression was done in 2018 to show how Sharphead would look now.
