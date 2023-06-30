Family still seeking answers 1 year after Mehdi Eslahian’s homicide in Port Coquitlam

The family of a man killed in a targeted Port Coquitlam shooting are still searching for answers one year after his death.

Coquitlam RCMP responded to reports of a shooting outside a home in the 2700 block of Davies Avenue just after 1 a.m. on June 30, 2022. When officers arrived on scene, they found 37-year-old Mehdi “Damian” Eslahian suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, Eslahian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

At the time, Mounties said Eslahian was “known to police” and that the killing was targeted, but not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the case and continues to work with Coquitlam RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

On the one year anniversary of Eslahian’s death, IHIT is once again appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Now is the time to do the right thing,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release Friday. “This shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood. We know there are people out there who have critical information that can help bring this family closure.”

Eslahian’s family also issued a public appeal on the sombre anniversary.

“The death of Mehdi (Damian) has left us in a constant state of melancholy. He was a son, a father, a brother and a friend to those who knew him. He was taken away from us too soon and we will miss him forever. If you know anything about this case, please don’t hesitate and share what you know, even if it seems miniscule to you. Please do not let his death be in vain,” the statement reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.