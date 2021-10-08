Family worried about missing Calgary woman last seen in Forest Lawn: police
Calgary police say family are concerned for the welfare of Sheriz Crane, who was reported missing earlier this week.
Police said the woman's family haven’t been able to get in contact with her.
She was last seen a month ago in Forest Lawn, getting into a black or grey truck with a man outside of the Winks convenience store in the 4700 block of 17 Avenue S.E.
Police describe Crane as being in her early 20s, 178 centimetres (5'8") tall with a slim build, brown eyes, long dark hair and a piercing on her lower lip.
When she was last seen, Crane was wearing a black sweater and a black tank top with blue jeans and carrying a large brown purse.
Sheriz CRANE was reported #missing earlier this week after her family had not been able to contact her. We have found she was last seen at a convenience store at 4721 17 Avenue S.E., getting into a black or grey truck with a white male. @canstopcrime #yychttps://t.co/z7cTEDTaHM pic.twitter.com/Vnc1lzDAYk— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 8, 2021
Anyone with information on Crane's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
