Famous CFL player returning to Nanaimo to coach junior football team
One of the greatest Canadian football players in history is hanging up his jersey and heading back to his roots in Nanaimo, B.C.
Four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris will be stepping in as head coach for the Vancouver Island Raiders for the 2024 season.
Harris has already accepted a five year contract to be head of football operations for the Canadian Junior Football team based in the Harbour City.
In the meantime, he will help in hiring coaching staff and player recruitment.
Harris broke several junior football records and led the Raiders to three national championships in the late 2000s.
He went on to have a lengthy career in the CFL starting as a running back in 2010.
Harris says he wants to bring the junior club back to its winning ways.
"Playing junior football in Nanaimo was very impactful for my life, and obviously in my career," Harris told CTV News.
"This is kind of full circle for me and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to impact some other young men in their lives and on their journey," he said.
Harris will play for the Toronto Argonauts for his final CFL season and plans on recruiting potential players for the Raiders while travelling the country this year.
