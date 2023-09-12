Famous general store will soon have new owners after 37 years

Lucy Miller showed Becky Bos the vast inventory of products available at the Holyrood General Store. After 37 years running the signature country store, Lucy and her husband Allan are retiring.

“I loved working here for 37 years, and I’m really going to miss it, but it’s time to retire and let somebody else take on the job,” said Miller.

Becky Bos and her family will be the new people taking on the job of running the Holyrood General Store, a store that carries everything from spark plugs to skim milk powder, dress shirts to hunting targets, bread to work gloves.

“I am finding out just how special it is from all the customers and regulars. It’s very special. We won’t be able to fill their shoes, but we’ll fit in them, hopefully,” said Bos.

Affectionately known as the Miller Mall, named after longtime owners Lucy and Allan Miller, the Holyrood General Store has a vast clientele, from local Amish seeking bulk foods, to locals picking up mail in the tiny post office that opened in 1856, to high-end cottagers and tourists looking for the Millers’ regionally famous ice cream cones. The Millers’ sold over 550 cones on Labour Day Monday alone.

“We will definitely still sell ice cream. We hope to eventually bring in some milkshakes too. But, definitely, staying with the ice cream, it’s the big seller,” said Bos.

The Millers’ hand over the keys to their home and business on October 5. A bittersweet moment for Lucy, who has one of the strongest right arms in midwestern Ontario from scooping so much ice cream over the past 37 years.

“I was hoping I wouldn’t be the last post master or last shop keeper here, that it had to close because we had to retire. I’m so happy someone is taking it over,” she said.

“We’ll still keep the post office, the ice cream, the general store. Maybe not quite as many things, but I’m sure in 30 plus years, we’ll get there. We’ll have our own pile of inventory, I’m sure,” said Bos.

Asked if she’ll come back to her former store once she hands over the keys in a few weeks, Miller said, “Got to come back for an ice cream, see how she’s doing.”