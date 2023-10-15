Famous Manitoulin Island ferry makes final voyage of the season

Sunday was a bittersweet day on Manitoulin Island as the area’s famous ferry, the TMS Chi-Cheemaun left South Baymouth for the final time this season – marking the unofficial end of summer and tourist season.

The ferry which traverses Georgian Bay between South Baymouth and Tobermory is heading to Owen Sound where it will be berthed for the winter.

Officials with Owen Sound Transportation Company told CTV News that the ferry had a great season with no canceled trips.

As of Oct. 15, the ship carried more than 70,000 vehicles and more than 165,000 passengers this year – an increase of 16 and 13 per cent respectively over last year.

“(Now) the hard work for the winter begins because we spend a significant amount of money on the Chi-Cheemaun every winter and rightfully so and that's why it looks so new,” said Carl Kuhnke, the CEO of the Owen Sound Transportation Company.

He said talks with the province are still underway about a new ship but added that the Chi-Cheemaun will still be the area’s ferry for the next new years.

2024 will mark the Chi-Cheemaun's 50th anniversary.

“For the 50th anniversary next year we're going to be in the middle of planning over the winter,” said Kuhnke.

“We're planning special cruises if we can do that."

The transportation company’s officials also said they intend to strengthen their relationship with the area and honour the Indigenous people of the region as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Sunday's solemn voyage came less than two weeks since the Chi-Cheemaun's predecessor, the S.S. Norisle was towed away to be recycled.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Ian Campbell