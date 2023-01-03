Fan excitement mounts at 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

Connor Bedard’s overtime winning goal against Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game set off a wild celebration inside the Scotiabank Centre Monday.

Outside of the arena, downtown Halifax was a sea of red and white.

“It was a fantastic game and suspenseful,” said one fan. “Nerve-wracking and sitting on the edge of my seat. I could’ve cried, it was so beautiful.”

When hockey fan Darren MacQueen stopped celebrating last night, he left the arena to drive his father home.

“And then my phone started blowing up and people were sending me messages saying, ‘You’re on TSN,’” said MacQueen.

MacQueen was standing next to Bedard‘s father when the winning goal was scored.

“I just ran up to shake his hand and congratulate him,” said MacQueen. “I was happy for him and it turned into me dancing with Bedard’s dad.”

The entire moment was captured live on TV.

“It was special,” said MacQueen.

Chris Larsen was the event organizer for the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2003. According to Larsen, the in-game experience at this year’s tournament has reached an unprecedented level of excitement.

“The fan experience centre in the building has been first rate,” said Larsen. “I would say our fans in Halifax and in Moncton would rival any arena.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s semifinal, MacQueen insists he’s not nervous.

“Not at all,” said MacQueen, who has a feeling this group of junior hockey players is a team of destiny, two wins away from a gold medal.