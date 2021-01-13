There might be no fans in seats this season, but the Flames are bringing back their 50/50 draw nevertheless.

The team announced Wednesday that the popular 50/50 draw will be available online, between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. MST on game days, both home and away.

That's similar to recent 50/50 draws run by the Edmonton Oilers and the World Junior Hockey tournament, which became multi-million dollar affairs.

That included Calgarians Hayley McNeil and Kyle Isaac, who won over $8.7 million last week in the 50/50 draw following the world junior gold medal game, which the U.S. won.

Tickets are available in blocks of one for $5, 10 for $10, 60 for $20 and 200 for $50 at www.calgaryflames.com/5050.

All funds raised go to the Calgary Flames Foundation, which supports a number of efforts, including more than $2.5 million directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation COVID-19 Support Program.

The Flames Foundation has a mandate to improve the lives of southern Albertans through health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since 1980, the Flames Foundation has contributed millions of dollars into the community.

All 50/50 participants must be over 18 and located in Alberta.