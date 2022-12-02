'Fan park' with 3 outdoor rinks coming to ICE District, Oilers announce

Outdoor rinks and spaces for concerts and events are under construction next to Rogers Place, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced on Friday.

The former site of the Baccarat Casino, just east of the downtown arena, will be turned into a year-round "fan park" for ice and floor hockey, winter festivals, live entertainment and other activities.

“By offering a safe, dedicated space to gather and play, we are creating an opportunity for increased vibrancy and new and unique events further enriching Daryl Katz’s vision of ICE District as the place for people to gather in Edmonton’s downtown,” said Rogers Place and ICE District president Stu Ballantyne.

Construction is underway and the first event, which has not been announced yet, is scheduled for this month, OEG said.

The Oilers opened the ICE District plaza during the playoff run in the spring and its skating rink in November.