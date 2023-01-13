Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies game

The Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”

EMS told CP24 that a female fan had been transported to hospital in critical condition after suffering a medical incident that was not trauma related.

In a statement from the Marlies, the team says that after consultation between both teams and the American Hockey League (AHL), a decision was made to suspend the game.

“The Toronto Marlies and MLSE are grateful to the EMS personnel, and fans, who assisted in attending to the emergency and our thoughts are with the fan affected and their family and loved ones,” the statement reads.

