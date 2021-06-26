Fans and air conditioners at a premium amid B.C. heat wave

Fans and air conditioners are becoming hard to come by as record-breaking temperatures continue to rock the Lower Mainland.

With many cities seeing temperatures in the mid-30s, people are doing whatever they can to beat the heat.

New mother Ashley Pullman was hoping to beat the rush and secure an air conditioner before the weekend.

“On Thursday, when I heard there was going to be a heat wave, I started looking right away for an air conditioner," Pullman said.

Pullman has a four-month-old son named August, and keeping his room at a proper temperature has become a struggle.

“Unfortunately, the temperature in there is higher than what they recommend,” Pullman said.

She said she has looked vigorously at stores around Vancouver and online, but so far, she hasn’t had much luck.

"I was out of luck and was unable to get one for his nursery,” Pullman said.

With air conditioners hard to come by, many rushed into local department stores Saturday in hopes of securing a fan.

The Canadian Tire in South Burnaby saw an aggressive morning rush, and by noon, fans were nearly sold out.

“Everyone that’s going in is going in to get fans,” said customer Neil Smith.

While many found what they came for, others weren’t as lucky.

“The selection here was pretty grim,” said one disgruntled shopper.

As for Pullman, she plans on getting creative to keep August cool.

“I created an elaborate fan system in his room, so having two fans pointing at his bed when he’s sleeping as much as possible,” said Pullman.

With temperatures expected to creep up near 40 C by Monday, it’ll all hands on deck to help the little man stay asleep.