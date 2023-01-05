Fans and police warn of ticket scams at World Juniors
Canada’s victory over the USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship sent fans into celebration and ticket prices soaring.
Mid-afternoon Thursday, resale websites were listing a single ticket for the gold medal game against Czechia for as low as $1,089 and as high as nearly $29,000.
Tyler Boutilier tried to snag a ticket to the final on a buy and sell page on Facebook. At first, posts looked promising.
“Lots of comments like, 'I have four tickets, I have three tickets,'” he said.
However, after messaging back and forth with one person, Boutilier sensed a red flag.
“They wanted the money for the one ticket and then they would send the ticket. They wanted the money first,” he said.
Boutilier wasn’t interested in sending money to a potential buyer he’d never met. He suggested they meet in person.
“And then she said, ‘Well, I can meet later in Ontario,’ and that’s when I sort of knew it was all a scam,” he said.
The hockey fan didn’t alert police but others have.
“They believe they’ve been taken advantage of or scammed in some way in relation to purchase of these tickets,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John Macleod.
Macleod said police are investigating. He advises fans to buy tickets from trusted retailers or sites they know.
“If something sounds too good to be true, you should trust your instincts,” Macleod said.
Boutilier decided to play his own game on people trying to trick him. He posted online that he was looking for tickets to games that don’t exist.
“Tickets for Brazil versus Mexico or something and they said they’d be willing to hook me up,” he said.
As about 11,000 fans pack the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday to watch Canada defend its World Junior title, Boutilier will watch at a friend’s place -- where he’ll still be a fan and still keep all his money.
Additional tips for buying tickets online provided by the Better Business Bureau include:
- Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.
- Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.
- Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced.
- Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common ticket scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.
- Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction. Sellers should disclose to the purchaser, prior to purchase, the location of the seats represented by the tickets, either orally or by reference to a seating chart; and, if the tickets are not available for immediate access to the purchaser, disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pick up.
- Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.
- Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.
- If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake