Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September

The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.

September 16th and 17th will begin with the Roughriders “Lights Out” game on Friday against the Edmonton Elks, according to a release from the Roughriders.

The announcements come from the Roughriders, University of Regina Rams, University of Saskatchewan Huskies, Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops.

The weekend will continue when the Saskatoon Hilltops visit the Regina Thunder on Saturday for a game in the morning. In the evening, fans can watch the Huskies face the Rams.

“We know how passionate Saskatchewan football fans are and we wanted to give them a weekend full of the best football this province has to offer,” said Jeff Yausie, Executive Director of Football Saskatchewan in the news release.

“From our Green and White to our elite teams at the university and junior level, you won’t want to miss any of the action.”

Fans are also being encouraged to spend the day at Mosaic Stadium and the REAL District on Saturday. Confederation Park will be having activities with artists performing, to be announced at a later date, between the two games.

“There’s such a love for football here, and I think it will be a full on display. A lot of it is around exposure … and making a weekend of it,” Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said during a press conference on Saturday.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory was used to massive football weekends when he played for the Montreal Alouettes, seeing thousands of people in the stands when CFL teams partnered with the local university.

Now, he can’t wait to see how Saskatchewan does it.

“That’s the atmosphere that you want to create, and I don’t think that enough people have had the pleasure to see our game. To see university football and I think the more people come out to it and see it, the more they’ll love it,” he said.

Those looking to support their teams will be able to buy bundled ticket packages for all three games during Football Weekend. Special ticket packages for Football Weekend in Saskatchewan are already on sale through the Roughriders, Rams, Huskies, Hilltops and Thunder and include both adult and youth pricing.

Tickets are available for both cities with special seats selected for each team to rock their colours.