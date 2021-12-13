Fans cannot gather at airport when Blue Bombers return from Hamilton

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will not be able to gather at the airport to see their favourite team returning from Hamilton, Ont.

On Sunday night, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport Facebook page posted that when the team members return they won’t be moving through the terminal, so there will not be an event at the airport.

Fans are asked not to gather at the airport in order to follow public health restrictions and to protect other passengers at the airport.

The airport’s post came after the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup on Sunday, beating the Hamilton Tiger Cats 33-25.