Fans fill Stephen Ave. for Parade of Wonders

After three consecutive years of cancellations, Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force.

Calgarians will flood Stephen Ave. Friday morning for the first Parade of Wonders (POW!) since 2019. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

The parade wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19, and organizers were forced to pull the plug on the event in 2022 due to a sudden dump of snow.

The Calgary Expo started Thursday afternoon, but the POW! is considered the official kick-off to the event as fans are set to flock to Stampede Park for the event that runs until Sunday

Some Hollywood legends like Lou Ferrigno, James McAvoy, Hayden Christensen, and Jonathan Frakes will attend this year, taking photos with fans and signing autographs.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will serve as the parade's honourary marshall.

Gondek was meant to lead the parade in 2022 but instead led an impromptu dance party in the streets when it was cancelled.

"Mayor Gondek was a true hero last year, even in a spring snowstorm," said Moyes.

"We’re so excited to have her back for 2023." The parade is a free, family-friendly event. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on April 28.

With files from Melissa Gilligan