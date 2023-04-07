Fans hope to give Team Gushue a boost heading into World Men's Curling Championship playoffs

On the final day of round robin competition at the World Men’s Curling Championship at the Arena at TD Place, fans are hoping to add extra strength to Team Canada as they punch their spot in the playoffs.

Kristy Armour has been watching curling all week.

"It has been wonderful; great watching Team Canada!"

Armour says the final game of the round robin between Canada and Sweden will be exciting.

"Tonight’s game should be a nail-bitter, but it should be good," Armour said. "I think Team Canada is going to be on their game, and I think they are going to come out strong."

Fans like Sally Rossnagel say it has been a great time to be a curling fan this week.

"I have been curling since- I don’t know when! So every chance it’s on – I watch it."

The final round-robin match for Brad Gushue and Team Canada is against skip Niklas Edin and Sweden. Edin has won four consecutive world titles and is hoping to make it five this week.

Gushue has beaten Edin before but lost to him in last year’s gold medal game in Las Vegas.

Gail Sharland is hoping playing on home ice can help. She says she’s, "Very, very excited!"

"I have been all over the place following Team Gushue. I have been to Vegas, I have been to Lethbridge, I have been to lots of places they have been in the past and we are just loving it.”

Regis Hadiaris is from the United States but says the rivalry between Canada and Sweden is well known.

"It is a huge rivalry- and it is going to be really fun to watch! It is hard to bet against Nicolas Edin," Hadiaris said.

The World Men's Curling Championship runs until Sunday in Ottawa. It was supposed to be held in 2021, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa is no stranger to curling competition. TD Place hosted the Brier in 1979, 1993, 2001 and 2016.

Caroline and Marc Cote brought their two young sons to the Brier and have brought them back this time around. Marc says, "We just want to expose them to live curling… and make sure they get the energy and the feeling of being there and seeing it all there."

Caroline Cote says she hopes her boys remember a bit more this time.

"We came for the opener last weekend, and we have tickets for all this weekend, so we are super excited to be here!” she says. "We came to the Brier many years ago, (my son) was just a baby in my arms so we are so happy to have curling back in town."

Jennifer Jones is one of Canada’s most decorated curlers. She says don’t count Canada out for the finals.

"I can’t believe the energy, and excitement, and fun in the building… and how tight the competition is," Jones said.

"There are so many teams that can win this competition and it will be interesting to see how it plays out."

Jones says Canada did get a slow start but have been playing well.

"They didn’t start as well as they would have liked, they struggled a little bit with the ice, not sure where to put the broom and the speed of the ice early in the event."

Jones says there is pressure when playing on home ice, but it can help curlers.

"There is pressure because you want to do well for all of Canada and you want to stand on the top of the podium but all you can do is your very best and Canada just embraces you. If you put it all on the line, everyone is proud no matter what," she says.

Playing in front of a home crowd at a world championship has been a dream come true for Jones. She says you can hear the cheering from fans when she plays on the ice.

"Oh, you hear it! It’s like a dream come true every single day. I remember competing in the worlds in North Bay and Vernon, and we were the hometown team and they clapped so loud you could feel your bones vibrating- and that is such a rare experience."

“Thank you, Ottawa for doing this for the Canadian team,” says Jones.