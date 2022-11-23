Fans in Kitchener celebrate Canada's return to World Cup stage

Team Canada made a memorable return to the World Cup Wednesday and local fans say despite losing to group favourite Belgium, the game offered a glimpse into the sport’s growth in Canada.

“It does say we are rapidly improving and coming on the world stage,” said Andrew Fisher, one of the fans cheering on the squad from Moose Winooski’s in Kitchener.

The match marked Canada’s first appearance on the men’s World Cup stage since 1986 – a time too long ago for some watching the game Wednesday to even remember.

“I would have been a toddler back then,” said Fisher.

But this year feels different.

A skilled group of young talent, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David showed potential heading into Qatar – and just how much Canada has grown as a soccer country.

“[It] feels good that we’ve come so far in the sport,” said fan Mark Gaskin.

There was hope Canada could eke out a win against the world’s second ranked team Wednesday.

“They play hard, they play good, they put their passion into the game,” Canada fan Romeo Lupu said partway through the game, watching from Malt and Barley Public House in Kitchener. “I think they’re going to make it. I think they’re going go to the knockout round.”

In the end Canada lost 0-1.

The team will likely carry the moniker of “the underdog” for the rest of the tournament, as Canadians cheer for the improbable.

Canada’s next game is against Croatia. Kickoff is Sunday at 11 a.m., as the squad looks for the first win at the World Cup.