Fans line up overnight as popular Filipino fast food restaurant Jollibee opens in Vancouver

It's the day many fast food fans have been waiting for: a popular Filipino chain finally opened its doors in Vancouver on Friday.

"We waited years for this," one person waiting outside the new Jollibee location on Granville Street said.

"It just feels like home. When you eat it, it's just like you're in the Philippines."

Dedicated fans eager to get a taste of home started to line up as early as 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for the 9 a.m. opening the next day.

Jollibee has about 1,200 locations worldwide including 24 in Canada, but this is the first in B.C. Some fast food lovers say they've had to cross the border to get to the nearest location.

The chain is known for its Jolly Crispy Fried Chicken, sweet-style spaghetti, Yumburger and peach-mango pie.