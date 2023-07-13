Fans mixed on Saskatoon baseball team's new name
Saskatoon’s new baseball team announced its name on Thursday — and fans are divided.
The newly-dubbed Saskatoon Berries baseball team made the announcement over social media through a picture of the eponymous berry sitting on the bleachers.
The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team was announced earlier this year.
A selection of ten fan-suggested names was narrowed to four finalists and put up for a public vote: the Cobra Chickens, the Saskatoon Berries, the River Pirates and the Bridge Pigeons.
The city’s previous WCBL team, the Saskatoon Yellowjackets, folded in 2014.
On social media, some fans said the name sounded like a little league team, although others warmed up to it.
No logo has been chosen for the team yet, and the club hasn’t announced how many people voted in the contest.
The Saskatoon Berries are scheduled to hit the field at Hugh Cairns Field in the Gordie Howe Sports Complex next summer.
Joe Carnahan, a WCBL veteran who played with the Swift Current 57s and took over as coach in 2007, has been tapped as the team’s head coach.
-
Top-notch Canadian curlers on hand at youth camp in North BaySome of the top curlers in Canada and northern Ontario led a camp for young curling athletes in North Bay this week.
-
FIS removes tentative men's downhill races at Lake Louise from calendarThe International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men's downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season's calendar.
-
Police, province investigating 'deliberately set' wildfires near Lac La BicheMounties and Alberta Wildfire are investigating several suspicious wildfires that happened between April 22 and May 22 along Highway 881 between Anzac, Alta., and Lac La Biche.
-
East Vancouver's Oca Pastificio has closed following the death of its co-founder and head chefBouquets of flowers have been dropped off outside of a popular and celebrated East Vancouver restaurant that abruptly closed following the death of its young co-founder and head chef.
-
Barrie tornado victims still picking up the pieces on 2nd anniversary of powerful stormTwo years since a tornado shifted homes from their foundations, blew out windows and tore roofs clear off in a Barrie neighbourhood, many residents are still picking up the pieces and waiting to return home, with roughly a dozen homes still unfinished.
-
Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attemptA 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London, Ont. and surrounding regionEnvironment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
-
Calgary-made film tells story of Second World War orphanThe story of a group of Canadian soldiers who found and took care of an orphaned Italian boy in the waning years of the Second World War is now being told.
-
Province shifts Hwy. 11 passing lane project into high gearThe Ontario government is moving ahead with a new passing lane pilot project on Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.