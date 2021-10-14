Fans wait in long lines to enter Canadian Tire Centre for Senators home opener

Fans waited in long lines outside Canadian Tire Centre ahead of the Ottawa Senators home opener, as fans and arena staff adjusted to new COVID-19 protocols.

Shortly before the puck dropped at 7:13 p.m., CTV News Ottawa cameras saw hundreds of people standing outside the Kanata arena waiting to go through the COVID-19 vaccination check and enter the stadium.

All fans ages 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination to enter the arena, along with a government-issued ID.

Thursday's home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is also the first game the Senators can host a capacity crowd of 18,600 people after Ontario relaxed COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The Senators opened the doors two hours before puck drop to give fans time to get through the COVID-19 checks and enter the arena for the home opener.

Inside the arena, there were long lines at concession stands.