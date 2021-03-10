Officials at Fanshawe College are planning to return to in-person learning this September, depending on vaccine distribution, government regulations and public health guidelines.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the safety and well-being of all members of our community have remained at the heart of our decision-making," said Fanshawe President Peter Devlin in a news release Wednesday.

This plan would follow in the footsteps of Western University, which also announced a return to classes this fall, if feasible.

"With hopeful prospects for vaccine distribution and the possible easing of public health regulations, Fanshawe is optimistically planning scenarios that would allow us to welcome students who are eager to resume or start their post-secondary experience in Fanshawe’s exceptional labs, studios and hands-on learning spaces this fall,"added Devlin.

The school is also offering a "student experience guarantee" for those who may be apprehensive about returning to classes in-person. It includes allowing students to try classes 10 days risk free, with refunds available and deposits deferred to the next available intake for the program.

The fall semester will run from Sept. 7 to Dec. 17.