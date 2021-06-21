Fanshawe College pilot project to tackle construction worker shortage issues

A five-week pilot program at Fanshawe College funded by the provincial and federal governments addresses the shortage of qualified workers in the construction and other labour sectors.

“What we’re trying to do with this program, is build a program with the employers needs in mind, as well as the participants needs. So that we can help break down some of those barriers to their particular success,” says Candace Miller of Fanshawe College.

The program began June 7 with 30 participants split between London and St. Thomas campuses, and another 30 people are expected to take part in the next offering after the first program concludes.