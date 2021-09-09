Fanshawe College sets up scholarship program for Afghan refugees
Fanshawe College in London, Ont. is launching a new scholarship program to provide financial support for Afghan refugees.
According to a release, the scholarship program will cover the full cost of tuition and ancillary fees for five students to complete one post-secondary program each, as well as $500 per term for textbooks and supplies. Students will also have the option of completing studies in English for academic purposes.
“A number of refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in London and are now looking to build a new life in Canada,” says Janice Lamoureux, Dean of Students. “We know that access to post-secondary education can open up opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming these students to Fanshawe.”
The college also says it will partner with local agencies working with refugees to develop a process for referrals of individuals who may benefit from the scholarships.
