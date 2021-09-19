Fanshawe College to host 'Take Back Our Campus' event in light of online threats

A ‘Take Back Our Campus’ event will be held at Fanshawe College on Monday after anonymous sexual assault threats were made online.

Organizers say that in light of the reported threats made this week, the college’s Sexual Violence Prevention team and Student Union are inviting the community to come together Monday at 4 p.m. for the event.

“We know this is short notice but it is important to come together during a time like this to show that we are stronger together, we won’t tolerate any form of sexual violence, and that we believe and support survivors,” a post on the school’s Facebook page says.

It was reported on Thursday that security is working with London police to identify individuals involved in online threats against female students.

Using vulgar language, an anonymous poster on the social media platform Discord threatened to drug and sexually assault female students at two on-campus bars, Outback Shack and Oasis.

Students and staff are invited to join the campus community at the Merlin Field where they will have sign making and the chance to meet campus and community gender-based violence service providers and speakers at 5 p.m. followed by an on-campus march.

The evening will end at the field where there will be pizza and drinks available.

Organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and social distance as well as complete the COVID-19 screening on the Fanshawe Stay Safe app before coming to campus.