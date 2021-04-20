Fanshawe offering free program to help address long-term care labour shortages

In an effort to help address labour shortages in long-term care homes, Fanshawe College will be offering a key program, free.

The college’s Corporate Training Solutions will offer the Supportive Care Assistant program beginning May 10 free of charge.

The program is a micro-credential program funded by Employment and Social Development Canada and is part of Colleges and Institute Canada’s Building Capacity in Long-term Care project.

Supportive Care Assistants provide support in long-term care staff with non-clinical duties.

Among those responsibilities are providing companionship, assisting with meals, cleaning, stocking materials, and more.

The program is also seen as a stepping stone to becoming a fully certified personal support worker.

The program has six weeks of online training and four months of work placement. For more details click here.