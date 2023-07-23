Fanshawe Pioneer Village travels back in time to the Regency Era
On Sunday, visitors at the Fanshawe Pioneer Village travelled back in time to a village during the War of 1812 in the Regency period.
Londoners got the chance to see how the war affected people’s daily lives said Christina Van Hardeveld, public programming coordinator.
“We have interesting topics such as items on Jane Austen, all the way from the stories of Laura Secord up in Niagara. Also practice musket drills with our wooden militia activities – you’re also able to see some of the clothing of the era on display and try on a few yourself,” she said.
Visitors also got to experience militia drills and play games from over 200 years ago.
“It’s a little bit of a different take on a traditional 1812 event at one of these types of early settler sites and so it a bit of a fun way looking at the home front,” she said.
According to Van Hardeveld, United States President Madison declared war on Britain in 1812, “expecting an easy victory over the British colony of Upper Canada.”
Three years later the war ended “with neither side being declared the winner.”
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.
-
$20,000 reward sought by Hamilton police to recover remains of missing mother of 2Police in Hamilton are looking to put up a $20,000 reward to locate the remains of a missing mother of two who disappeared without a trace last year under suspicious circumstances.