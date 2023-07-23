Fanshawe Pioneer Village travels back in time to the Regency Era

On Sunday, visitors at the Fanshawe Pioneer Village travelled back in time to a village during the War of 1812 in the Regency period.

Londoners got the chance to see how the war affected people’s daily lives said Christina Van Hardeveld, public programming coordinator.

“We have interesting topics such as items on Jane Austen, all the way from the stories of Laura Secord up in Niagara. Also practice musket drills with our wooden militia activities – you’re also able to see some of the clothing of the era on display and try on a few yourself,” she said.

Visitors also got to experience militia drills and play games from over 200 years ago.

“It’s a little bit of a different take on a traditional 1812 event at one of these types of early settler sites and so it a bit of a fun way looking at the home front,” she said.

According to Van Hardeveld, United States President Madison declared war on Britain in 1812, “expecting an easy victory over the British colony of Upper Canada.”

Three years later the war ended “with neither side being declared the winner.”