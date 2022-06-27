Fanshawe unveils $5 million renovation to welding lab
Unchanged in decades, Fanshawe College showed off a state-of-the-art upgraded welding lab Monday.
The total cost of the construction and equipment was $5 million, with more than $800,000 provided through the Province of Ontario’s Apprenticeship Capital Grant.
Fanshawe increased the available welding stations from 37 to 50, and introduces simulated welding stations, expanding the footprint of the lab into two rooms. There are also separate instructional areas to enable classes to run simultaneously.
The VR-styled stations give students better opportunity to hone their skills without the vast waste that comes from physical welding, according to Professor Chris Hooper.
“The learning curve in welding is unfortunately long. Nothing can replace the time of sitting on a stool or standing over the bench doing it. So the VR lab cut back on the amount of materials consumables, gases all that in this lab it all goes,” he said.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitationA seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 paradeThe Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in OntarioA new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
-
Critical week of testimony ahead at LRT inquiryThe city's director of rail operations pushed back against claims political pressure led to the LRT being launched before it was ready during the third week of testimony at the public inquiry into the problem-plagued system.
-
Novice driver in Orillia faces charges after 'multiple incidents'An Orillia man faces impaired and theft charges following multiple incidents on Friday evening.