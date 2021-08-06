Fanshawe will require student athletes to be fully vaccinated

Fanshawe College has announced anyone wishing to participate in varsity athletics at the school must be fully vaccinated.

The school had mandated vaccines for students in residence back in June, but now says any students who want to compete for the Falcons will also require a double dose.

Nathan McFadden, manager of Athletics said in a statement, "This vaccination requirement is an important and necessary step to facilitate a safe return to on-campus sports and provide the varsity experience to as many students as possible with the least potential disruption in competition."

Varsity sports have been on hold for 18 months, but are expected to return this fall as students return to the classroom.

Student athletes will need proof of both doses of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to the college.

The requirement will allow students to travel on buses, stay in hotel rooms with teammates and play away games, as well as access shared locker rooms.

Students who cannot be vaccinated due to medical accommodations or other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code may request an exemption, but Fanshawe says an exemption may mean restrictions on off-campus travel and shared accommodations.

Fanshawe is not requiring proof of vaccination for in-person labs, classes or services, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.