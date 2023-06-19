Fantastic Fathers brings the parental spirit back to Windsor
The Fantastic Fathers Community Group is giving families a special way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend.
The family Father’s Day charity extravaganza returned to St. Clair College on Saturday with wall-to-wall activities for children and parents, including aerial performances, face painting, a pro wrestling showcase, bouncy castles and more.
This marks the fifth event of its kind by Fantastic Fathers, following a three-year COVID-19 pandemic layoff.
Organizers said the event is all about encouraging, promoting and supporting mothers and fathers of all marital statuses to become the best parental figures they can be.
“Statistics are out there showing with the apparent involvement [and] you're talking about 80 per cent less chance of all these social pitfalls that are out there. You know, drugs and alcohol, crime, poverty, high school dropout…all that stuff. So this is why we do these events…to strengthen that bond,” said Steve Brown, of the Fantastic Fathers Community Group.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
-
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottlesA Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
-
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma SteelAn online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.