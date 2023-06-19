Fantastic Fathers brings the parental spirit back to Windsor

The Fantastic Fathers Community Group is giving families a special way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend.

The family Father’s Day charity extravaganza returned to St. Clair College on Saturday with wall-to-wall activities for children and parents, including aerial performances, face painting, a pro wrestling showcase, bouncy castles and more.

This marks the fifth event of its kind by Fantastic Fathers, following a three-year COVID-19 pandemic layoff.

Organizers said the event is all about encouraging, promoting and supporting mothers and fathers of all marital statuses to become the best parental figures they can be.

“Statistics are out there showing with the apparent involvement [and] you're talking about 80 per cent less chance of all these social pitfalls that are out there. You know, drugs and alcohol, crime, poverty, high school dropout…all that stuff. So this is why we do these events…to strengthen that bond,” said Steve Brown, of the Fantastic Fathers Community Group.