'Far beyond a single shooting': Investigators link brothers' homicides to other Lower Mainland incidents

The 2021 homicides of two brothers have been linked to other shootings in the Lower Mainland, investigators announced Tuesday.

Chaten Dhindsa, 25, and Joban Dhindsa, 23, were found dead inside a burned building in a residential area of Richmond in March of last year. At the time, police said they believed their deaths were targeted and said the men had ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

More than 19 months later, police shared new information on the investigation, saying it's believed the Dhindsa brothers' deaths are linked "to a series of shootings throughout the Lower Mainland that led up to the homicides."

"These are complex investigations that go far beyond a single shooting," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release.

"I commend the investigative team and forensic experts that continue to work relentlessly as information continues to come in."

Few details were provided by IHIT on the new information, except that on Dec. 20, 2020, an incident involving three suspect vehicles that were identified after a shots-fired call near No. 3 Road and Hazelbridge Way "is said to have been a precursor to the homicide."

The three vehicles were a black Volkswagen Jetta, a silver Audi and a black Range Rover.

Anyone with information about the Dhindsas' homicides or the Dec. 20 incident is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.