Far North drug raid sees three arrested

Three people from a Far North community are facing drug trafficking charges following a police raid on a home in the Webequie First Nation.

Webequie is located on the northern peninsula of Eastwood Island on Winisk Lake, more than 500km north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) armed with a warrant searched a residential address in the First Nation community Saturday morning, police said in a news release Sunday.

“The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity from that home,” NAPS said.

“As a result of the search, police seized a quantity of cocaine and cash suspected to be linked to drug trafficking activity.”

Police said they estimate the cash seized to be more than $5,000.

The three suspects, two women ages 30 and 33 and one man age 27 were arrested without incident and charged with drug trafficking. The women are also charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

The three were all released with conditions and are scheduled for future court appearances.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.