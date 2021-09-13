Farewell event planned for Medicine Hat Arena ahead of demolition
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Albertans are invited to say a final goodbye to the Medicine Hat Arena on Sept. 25.
A send off is planned from 3-7 p.m. next Saturday, and visitors will be able to take a piece of the 4000-seat arena home with them before it is slated to be torn down later this year to make room for a condominium development.
Food trucks will also be there, along with t-shirt sales and what organizers are calling "a walk down memory lane."
The Medicine Hat Arena has stood since 1970 and was home of the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers until 2015. The city closed the arena in 2017.
Proceeds from the event will be donated in support of The Medicine Hat Housing Society.
