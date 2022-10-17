'Fargo' season 5, starring Jon Hamm, begins shooting in Calgary area
After taking a season off to film in the United States, Fargo fans will be happy to know the show is back in town.
The first three seasons of the popular FX television series were filmed in Calgary and the surrounding area, but the fourth season was shot primarily in Chicago.
This year though, Fargo has returned.
The cast for the latest installment includes Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Joe Keery, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) indicates on its website that the show began shooting in Calgary and the surrounding areas on Monday.
According to FX, the fifth season of the show is set in 2019 and asks the questions "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?"
The show will continue shooting until April 10, 2023, according to ACTRA.
The series has been nominated for 55 Emmy Awards during its run, winning six – including for best miniseries in 2014.
The second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock also began filming on Oct. 17.
