Farkas eclipses initial fundraising goal in first days of run from Mexican to Canadian border
Jeromy Farkas is 123 kilometres into his 4,270-kilometre run through three U.S. states and has already collected more than $50,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.
The former Calgary mayoral candidate and Ward 11 councillor has set a new fundraising goal of $100,000 as he attempts to run the Pacific Crest Trail in 100 days, an average undertaking of roughly the equivalent distance of a marathon each day.
The run began on March 12 southeast of San Diego, Calif. near the U.S.-Mexico border and is expected to conclude in mid-June at the border crossing into Canada at Manning Park, B.C.
"Our fundraiser has been a huge success and we still have more to go," said Farkas in a statement released by Big Brothers Big Sisters. "I'm glad that I have been able to direct and harness some of that fame (and infamy) to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in making a huge impact in the lives of kids."
For additional details on Farkas' fundraising run, visit Jeromy's Big Run for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.
#pct2022 Day 5 GPS: https://t.co/kpPPigrZuG @BBBSCalgary #yyccc pic.twitter.com/rbiZNbKhfn— Jeromy Farkas (@JeromyYYC) March 17, 2022
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east endEmergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundariesA series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugeesSault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group saysA group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
Alberta's Rocky Mountain Eagle Research Foundation reaches milestone in annual eagle countDozens of volunteers spend their spring and fall in Kananaskis Country peering through binoculars and other telescopic lenses, searching the sky for migrating eagles.
-
'It is a guessing game if we go or not': Algonquin College students await news on looming strikeAs bargaining resumed between the union representing faculty and Ontario's colleges, students at Algonquin College waited for word on whether there will be classes on Friday.
-
Ontario NDP removes long-time member from caucus, bars him from running in electionOntario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has kicked long-time member Paul Miller out of caucus and will not let him run under the party banner in the June election over what he describes as a 'false allegation.'