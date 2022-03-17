iHeartRadio

Farkas eclipses initial fundraising goal in first days of run from Mexican to Canadian border

Jeromy Farkas reached the 77 mile mark of his 2,650 mile fundraising run for Big Brothers Big Sisters through California, Oregon and Washington on March 16. (Twitter/Jeromy Farkas)

Jeromy Farkas is 123 kilometres into his 4,270-kilometre run through three U.S. states and has already collected more than $50,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.

The former Calgary mayoral candidate and Ward 11 councillor has set a new fundraising goal of $100,000 as he attempts to run the Pacific Crest Trail in 100 days, an average undertaking of roughly the equivalent distance of a marathon each day.

The run began on March 12 southeast of San Diego, Calif. near the U.S.-Mexico border and is expected to conclude in mid-June at the border crossing into Canada at Manning Park, B.C.

"Our fundraiser has been a huge success and we still have more to go," said Farkas in a statement released by Big Brothers Big Sisters. "I'm glad that I have been able to direct and harness some of that fame (and infamy) to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in making a huge impact in the lives of kids."

