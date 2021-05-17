Farm Boy opens new store in Barrhaven

Farm Boy's newest store in Barrhaven is the first store to open without single-use plastic grocery bags.

The 39th Farm Boy officially opens today at 1581 Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive. The 35,000 sq. ft. location will employ 135 people, and will feature fresh grilling and pizza stations, as well as full-service salad and hot bars.

With Farm Boy working to phase out single-use plastic bags from all stores, the new Greenbank location will be the company's first store to open without single-use plastic bags.

"We've received so much support from our Ottawa shoppers over the years – we’re thrilled to share that we are opening another location to better serve an area that holds some of our longest-standing customers," said Jean-Louis Bellemare, president and general manager of Farm Boy.

"Those visiting our new Greenbank location can expect the same exceptional farm fresh shopping experience that many in the Ottawa area have come to know and love, with a few additional upgrades we've recently tested. The new Greenbank location will also be Farm Boy’s first store to open without single-use plastic grocery bags."

The Farm Boy at 1581 Greenbank Road is the second Barrhaven location. Both stores will be single-use plastic grocery bag free today.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags or purchase from Farm Boy's selection of reusable and eco-friendly options in stores.

Farm Boy is working to phase out single-use plastic grocery bags from all stores, starting June 1.

Farm Boy has grown from a small produce stand in Cornwall in 1981, and now has 39 stores across Ontario. A new Farm Boy is scheduled to open on Hazeldean Road in Stittsville this year.