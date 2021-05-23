Farm equipment damaging pole responsible for power outage in Winchester area
Hydro One says more than 6,500 customers in the North Gower, Osgoode, Cambridge, Mountain, Marlborough, and South Gower areas are without power Sunday.
In a notice of forced interruption, Hydro One said farm equipment broke a hydro pole, prompting the outage.
Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa crews are both on scene working to replace the pole.
The estimated time of restoration was 11:59 p.m., according to Hydro One's outage map, but after 6 p.m., Hydro One revised the estimate down to 8 p.m. An email from the utility said crews were attempted to pick up customers from another source.
We're responding to an outage caused by a broken pole affecting approximately 6,500 customers in the #Winchester area. Crews are working to get power back on as quickly and as safely as possible. We thank you for your patience. For updates, visit: https://t.co/X0oZilRQ16 pic.twitter.com/OhNKUnUFkM— Hydro One (@HydroOne) May 23, 2021