Farm equipment dealer sharing $10K award with 4-H chapters

Robert’s Farm Equipment is the first ever recipient of Kubota Canada’s $10,000 Community Hero Award for their involvement in the seven Ontario communities they sell and fix farm equipment in.

Instead of keeping the money for themselves, Robert’s is reinvesting the money back in the community, by donating $2,500 each to 4-H chapters in Huron, Bruce, Grey and Wellington counties.

“‘We want 4-H to more well known than it is today. We want people to be educated about what it does, and how it functions in our communities,” said Robert’s Farm Equipment General Manager, Brian Osterndorff.

The money is welcomed by local 4-H chapters who have been providing education and leadership opportunities to rural youth for over 100 years, but have recently seen a drop in participation.

“Obviously any money is important. This will really help, though, because we’re still slowly building back up from COVID, so a boost would help,” said 4-H Ontario Ambassador, Rachel Gras of Huron County.

The reallocation of award money is an investment, said Osterndorff, who like many rural businesses is in dire need of willing workers. 4-H is one way to help keep and train those rural youth locally.

“It’s a bank we’re looking at to try and nurture more people to come into the business. Not just our equipment business, but all agri-business in southwestern Ontario,” said Osterndorff.

“We have to recognize we need to support these organizations, so that these rural communities don’t just whittle away. That there’s things for the kids to do. Life skills, and leadership skills,” said Andrew Marshall, vice president of sales, marketing, and dealership development for Kubota Canada, who was on hand for Wednesday’s cheque presentation in Neustadt, Ont.

Robert’s, who have seven locations across midwestern Ontario, plan on making their support for local 4-H chapters an annual event.

“We need people to come help us grow this business, and grow agriculture in southwestern Ontario. It’s a very rich community to do business,” said Osterndorff.