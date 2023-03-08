Farm show returns to London, Ont. with bumper crowd

As soon as the doors opened, people began filling the Agriplex at Western Fair District for the 2023 London, Ont. Farm Show.

“So far, the show has been as busy as [we’ve] ever seen it,” said Chuck Baresich of Haggerty AG Robotics company

Media Liaison for Western Fair District Greg Blanchard said the large crowd is a good sign.

“It's so exciting the first time in a few years and to be back here in the AgriPlex and had to see this type of crowd and to see the vendor support and the support of our local farmers and others,” said Blanchard.

For the hundreds of Vendors on hand, it’s a great chance to show off all the advancements in farming over the last few years.

“I think last year when we were out at our first show there's a lot of people scratching their head saying ‘what am I gonna do with that this year?’ People are coming to us and saying ‘you know I saw that last year and I think I want to try it,’” said Baresich.

For those looking to upgrade equipment, like Dickson Cummings, who owns about 20 acres, the choices are daunting.

The show encompasses the entirety of the Agriplex’s roughly 160 thousand square feet, and runs until Friday.