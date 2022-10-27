'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agriculture

A Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.

The Lindgren family teamed up with Ag in the Classroom and SaskPower to host the fifth annual “Food Farm” which aims to show students where their food comes from.

“We just want to build that connection from farm to plate so, when they’re at their table eating bread tonight, that they’ve seen the wheat being ground today,” organizer Jennifer Lindgren said.

The students went to the Lindgren Farm in spring to see the start of the growing season, then they returned in the fall to learn about harvest.

“Bringing the kids back again in the fall brings it full circle so they get to see the plants growing and now the get to see them harvested,” Lindgren said.

The children also learned about the mechanics of a combine. They also saw grain be processed.

“You got to learn how the seeds were cleaned,” GSSD student Charlotte Newton said.

They saw wheat turn to flour and then into pancakes, they crushed canola into cooking oil and they made hummus.

“Chickpeas are made to make hummus,” nine-year-old Morgan Lawless said.

They even learned about nutrients in food.

“The food on the farm has some really good stuff for you like vitamins and fiber,” nine-year-old Quinn Bedore recalled.

“I hope they come away with a respect and appreciation for where their food comes from and for the work that gets put into it,” Emma Mollenbeck with Ag in the Classroom said.

SaskPower taught children how to get out of a high-voltage area if equipment gets caught on a power line.

“If you’re ever in a tractor bunny hop all the way, 10 metres,” 10-year-old Owen Draper said.

SaskPower said it’s an important lesson to learn at a young age.

“They [children] are a big part of the farm, they’re involved with their parents, they’re in the tractors they’re around the farm machinery,” Blair Secundiak with SaskPower said.

“Farm safety is one of the most important things,” Lindgren added.

“Even if you don’t grow up on a farm and you come visit it’s important to know those safety aspects that keep you and others around you safe,” she said.