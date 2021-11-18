Farm tractor and pickup truck sends both drivers to hospital

Essex County OPP are issuing a reminder to share the road with farm equipment after a collision between a farm tractor and a pickup truck in Kingsville.

Officers, Essex-Windsor EMS and Kingsville Fire responded to the collision on Road 2 East on Monday at 6:07 p.m.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision remains under investigation.

OPP say an increasing number of farmers are operating from more than one site, which increases the amount of time that farm vehicles are on the road.

The Essex County OPP would like to offer motorists some safety tips on sharing the road with farm equipment:

Recognize slow moving vehicles by the orange triangle and use caution.

Realize that farm vehicles travel around 35 km/h. Slow down when you see farm equipment on the road and be prepared to stop.

Watch for left turns. Not all farm vehicles have turn signals - watch for farmer's signalling a turn using the same hand signals as a bicycle rider.

Be aware that farmers with long or broad equipment sometimes need to make a wide turn. If a tractor swings right, be careful, it may be starting a left turn.

The farmer may be unable to pull off the road due to equipment weight or shoulder issues. Wait for a safe opportunity to pass.

Leave a wide berth when passing. Some farm equipment takes up more than one lane and some pieces of equipment have pieces protruding that can be hard to see.

When finished passing, don't stop or slow down in front of the farm vehicle. Large equipment can't brake as quickly as a car.

Be courteous with farm vehicle operators; treat them as you would any other vehicle driver on the road. Aggressive driving isn't just unsafe, it's against the law. Aggressive drivers should be reported to police.

