Farm vehicle involved in crash near Fordwich, Ont.

image.jpg

One person has been charged after a crash between a car and a large piece of farm equipment.

Just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Huron County OPP, fire and EMS responded to the call near Malcolm Line and Harriston Road.

Police say one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A 20-year-old driver from Wroxeter has been charged with careless driving.

