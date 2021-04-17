Farmer helps extinguish grass fire in Saskatoon

Saskatoon fire crews were on the scene of grass fire on Burma Road, just north of CN Rail Yards Saturday afternoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said the call came in around 4:15 p.m.

It said there were concerns about how close the fire was to several pieces of equipment belonging to an asphalt company.

Water tankers shuttled water back and forth from the scene and a nearby farmer gave fire crews a hand, creating a fire break with his tractor.

Crews were on scene for about 40 minutes battling the blaze and got the fire under control by about 5:20 p.m., according to the fire department.

The fire department said there is no damage to the company’s equipment, but there was some damage to the bushes and grass as well as some nearby railroad ties.