'Farmers are stressed right now': N.S. poultry producers battle avian flu outbreak

Avian influenza has turned-up on another farm in Nova Scotia — the third incident in recent weeks.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), says its investigating the outbreak, and the farms have been strictly quarantined.

Poultry and egg producers say it’s all very stressful.

"Farmers are stressed right now," said Lori Ansems, vice chair of Turkey Farmers of Nova Scotia.

"On top of everything else that's been going on, this is one added stress that really, we did not need."

First detected in Newfoundland late last year, the virus turned up in a backyard flock in Eastern Nova Scotia earlier this month, and then another.

One commercial flock has also been impacted, but strict quarantine zones have been set-up, including a three kilometre zone around the commercial operation.

Still, Chicken Farmers of Canada warn there could be more cases in the days ahead.

"It is possible that more positive samples may be found as monitoring continues," said an email from Lisa Bishop-Spencer, director of brand and communications for Chicken Farmers of Canada

"Poultry, vehicles, equipment, and workers are subject to movement controls and there will be only restricted interaction with quarantined premises in order to limit the risk of spread."

And while officials try to contain the outbreak, it's also lead to lead to some trade restrictions with other countries, but that's only having a limited impact on producers here since Canadians consume the vast-majority of their products.

In this age of the ongoing pandemic, their bigger concern is misinformation about the virus.

"Canadian chicken, turkey and eggs are safe to eat," said Ansems. "This is a bird health issue; it is not a food safety issue.”

Bishop-Spencer also insists human infections are extremely rare, saying:

Avian influenza is a viral infection that in almost all cases only affects birds. In the rare cases that it is transmitted to humans, it is almost always through direct and prolonged exposure to infected birds.

Avian influenza is not a foodborne disease and is not passed on to humans as the result of eating poultry or eggs.

The virus is spread by direct contact with live infected poultry or surfaces and objects contaminated by their feces. Avian influenza is NOT human influenza. Evidence to date shows that avian flu virus does not spread easily or rapidly from person to person. Health Canada says there is no increased risk to the health of the general population.

The online update from the CFIA says the investigation is active, as is the ongoing work to resume trade.