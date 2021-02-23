Farmers from coast to coast are celebrating Canadian Agriculture Day.

This marks the fifth year the country has marked the day to celebrate the multitude of food and products produced by Canadian farmers.

In 2019, Canadian farmers produced over 822 million eggs, 1.3 million tonnes of chicken, and 60 million litres of maple syrup.

All said, Canadian agriculture is one of the country’s largest industries, contributing over $100 billion to the Canadian economy.

“As farmers we’re producing a lot of food at a very low cost, and very efficiently,” says Ontario Federation of Agriculture member, Crispin Colvin.

“When you take the whole package from the farmers in the field or barn, to the truckers delivering it, to the stores putting it out on shelves, Canada is extremely fortunate to have such a reasonable rate of food,” he says.