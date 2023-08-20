Farmers market celebrates Metis culture

It was a celebration of Manitoba's "joie de vivre" as the St. Norbert Farmers' Market held its first ever Red River Metis Day Saturday.

In addition to the usual selection of local farmers, crafters, and other artisans selling their wares, the market brought in special guest speakers and performers to celebrate Metis culture.

"St. Norbert is a Metis heritage site, it’s a Metis settlement dating back to 1822…so it's really important that we acknowledge the site that we sit on," said Louise Anderson, media coordinator for the St. Norbert's Farmer's market.

Presentations took place throughout the day, including one on the art and history of sash-weaving.

The event also promoted food sustainability through workshops on saving seeds and plant propagation, and featured products created by Metis makers.

Visitors to the market were also able to take self-guided tours through the heritage McDougall House.

The market partnered with the Manitoba Metis federation to create the day's special programming. "It was a really easy partnership," Anderson said. "They’ve been such a fantastic team to work with."

She hopes it will be the first of many annual celebrations.