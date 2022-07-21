Farmers' mental health a top priority for Lethbridge County after severe weather events

From a drought in 2021, to a wet spring seeding and a hail storm that destroyed some crops in southern Alberta earlier this week, it's been a tough-go for farmers in the region.

“Farming has always been a challenging endeavour, but the last few years have definitely, I think, tested a lot of people,” said Reeve of Lethbridge County Tory Campbell.

On Monday, portions of Lethbridge County were impacted by the wind and hail storm that hit southern Alberta. Campbell said it's things such as extreme weather events, high fertilizer prices and the skyrocketing inflation rate that are taking a toll on producers.

Campbell said farmers are now having to plan their crops and order supplies years in advance without knowing what the conditions will bring, which is having a big impact on their mental health.

“The logistical challenges we are facing, I think, it does place a heavier emphasis on the mental side of being a producer and I think it can be quite tiring,” Campbell said.

Getting help is one of the biggest steps a person can take, according the Megz Reynold, the executive director of the Do More Agriculture Foundation.

“There was a study done during COVID in 2021 from the University in Guelph and right now where we’re at in Canada as an industry is that one in four producers either wished that they were dead, feel like their life was not worth living or have thoughts about taking their own life,” Reynolds said.

The study shows that 75 per cent of farmers are dealing with moderate to high stress levels.

Reynolds said ending the stigma around mental health and talking about it is vital for everyone.

“We do still have a ways to go in ending the stigma and making everyone feel comfortable by acknowledging that something is going on and to reach out for help,” Reynolds said. “I do think we are seeing more people checking in on their friends and neighbours and that’s really important.”

DoMore.Ag is an online resource that helps connect farmers and producers in the country who may be struggling with their mental health.

Reynolds said part of the reasoning is because those farming tend to attach their self-worth and identity with being a farmer.

“When we have things happen whether that extreme weather events like hail storms coming through, it's really easy to feel like we've failed as a farmer and we've failed our family and with that can come that generational pressure where you're not just failing immediate family and your immediate farm, but the legacies that went before you that built it,” Reynolds told CTV in an interview.

With sunny weather in the forecast, Campbell said there is still a light at the end of the tunnel.

“There's still a healthy amount of optimism just seeing where some of the markets are at and I think the crops, for the most part, in the region do look pretty good, average or above in a lot of places,” Campbell said.

If you are in need of support, you can visit DoMore.ag or call the Alberta Mental Health Hotline at 1-877-303-2642.