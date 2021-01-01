Two people have been displaced following a fire that destroyed their farmhouse on Thursday night in Barter Settlement, New Brunswick.

On Thursday, just after 9 p.m., St. Stephen Fire Department, alongside two other fire departments, responded to the fire on Barter Settlement Road.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the two people displaced are receiving assistance from Canadian Red Cross volunteers in the form of emergency lodging, as well as purchases of clothing and food.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined.