Farsi scores as Cavalry FC blanks Valour FC 1-0

Farsi scored the lone goal Sunday as Cavalry FC blanked Valour FC 1-0 in Canadian Premier League action.

Farsi put his side ahead in the 41st minute and Cavalry hung on through the second half for the win.

Valour controlled nearly 54 per cent of the possession across the game, but were outshot 8-5, and had just a single shot on target while Cavalry had three.

The disappointing result was Valour's fourth loss in a row, though the club still sits third in the CPL standings with a 6-5-0 record.

Cavalry (6-3-2) is second in the table, one point behind the league-leading Pacific FC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.