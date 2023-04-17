Fashion and fine-dining event combine to raise money for mental health

A local fashion and fine dining event in Windsor Monday helped to support and advocate for youth mental health.

Nico Taverna restaurant on Erie Street hosted the charity Stigma Enigma's fashion show and dinner fundraiser benefiting Maryvale —a local children's mental health treatment centre.

Stigma Enigma raises funds and advocates for mental health resources in our community, especially for youth.

Proceeds from the evening will help Maryvale hire additional mental health professionals to meet the demand for their services. These services include treating youth dealing with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and learning disabilities.

Jenny Letink, executive director of Maryvale, maintains that events like this one raise money for vital mental health care – and the need for financial resources continues to be critical.

"Maryvale is very fortunate to have good partners to help us to help the kids and families we serve,” said Letink.

“Stigma Enigma is one of our strongest partners at Maryvale. Special thanks to this restaurant. Nico's does and amazing job. Between the last two years that they had this event they raised over 14-thousand dollars, just in an evening - so we're very, very fortunate."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the waiting list to enter Maryvale has grown substantially.

More information about the charity organization Stigma Enigma is available online.