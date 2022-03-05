'Fashion is for everybody:' Inclusive runway show takes over Edmonton mall for good cause

Models of all shapes and sizes came together Saturday ahead of International Women’s Day for the 'I am Woman' event at Kingsway Mall.

The family-friendly event was put on thanks to a partnership between fashion retailer House of Curves and Unite, a collaborative retail business.

"This is one of the first events we’ve done in person without a lot of restrictions in the last two years," said Katrina Petryshyn, Unite owner. "So we’re really excited just to see people, have some fun, showcase what Unite is all about (and) what House of Curves is all about, and engage with our community."

The fashion show was free to attend, however visitors were encouraged to make a donation to the WIN House, an Edmonton-based organization proving a safe space for abuse victims.

"We wanted to bring light and a little bit more focus on that organization and the good they do in our community, and what better way than for International Woman’s Day," said Petryshyn.

A mural featuring the artwork of Calgary-based artist Lauren B. Sanchez served as a backdrop to the runway show. The artistic display illustrates this year’s International Women's Day theme #BreaktheBias, which is focused on encouraging gender equality.

That theme was also embraced through the diversity of models taking part in the event. Organizers were excited to celebrate a models from all walks of life.

"It is all inclusive we wanted all ages all bodies all humans on the runway," said Petryshyn. "We’re celebrating what fashion is nowadays, and that means fashion is for everybody."

International Women’s Day is March 8.